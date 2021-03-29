Jerome Broughton -- Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Funeral services for Mr. Jerome Broughton, 50, of Houston, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, with Pastor Keith Keller officiating.

Mr. Broughton passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Zion of Cypress Nursing Home.

Mr. Jerome “Romeo” Broughton, the son of the late George Broughton and Margaret Dickerson Broughton was born on Nov. 20, 1970, in Queens, New York. God called his angel home on March 17, 2021.

At an early age, he relocated to St. Matthews, South Carolina from Queens, New York. He was educated in the Calhoun County Public Schools and graduated in the class of 1989.

Realizing the importance of church, he accepted Christ at an early age. Mr. Broughton, accompanied by his wife, would attend Brown Chapel AME Church, Cameron, and North United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, regularly.

Mr. Broughton was employed as a Material Handler at Emerson Automation Solutions in Stafford, Texas.

Mr. Broughton was preceded in death by his sister, Evette Broughton.

Mr. Broughton was united in holy matrimony to his beloved wife of 22 years.