Jermiah Reeves -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Jermiah Reeves, 68, of Reevesville, passed away May 28, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

The public viewing will be held Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Lovely Hill Baptist Conference Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Interment will be held at Mount Moriah Holiness Church, St. George.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, 29477, 843-563-4332.