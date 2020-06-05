Jerline E. James -- North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON -- Ms. Jerline E. James entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2020.
Ms. James was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wilford Richardson and Frances Lucille Richardson; the mother of Shalette Jones and Abigail “Kyra” James, the sister of Anthony (Lavenia) Mitchell, Gwendolyn Chisolm, Bernard (Sharon) Taylor, Dewitt (Theresa) Taylor, Lee (Ingrid) Taylor, Janice (Maurice) Simmons and Lawaii King.
The home going service for Ms. James will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel.
The service will be by invitation only. The viewing will take place on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service will be live streamed on Face Book. To view the service simply log on to the Low Country Mortuary page, like the page and you will be able to view the service starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. (8543) 554-2117.
