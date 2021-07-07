Jeremy ‘Wormy’ Howard Thomas -- Cope

COPE -- Jeremy “Wormy” Howard Thomas, 27, of Cope, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 2610 Ninety-Six Road, Neeses. Pastor Obed Ortiz will be officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon Thomas, Zack Thomas, Austin Williams, Collin Thomas, Bradley Tice and Devain Oliver.
Honorary pallbearers are Dave Wise and Johnathan Hoover.
Jeremy was born on July 25, 1993, in Orangeburg. He was the middle son of Theodore “Todd” Thomas Jr. and Bonnie G. Thomasson. Jeremy enjoyed fishing, riding on the backroads and listening to music. He was predeceased by an aunt, Shawn Marie Thomas. He was a wonderful father, son, brother and friend. He will be forever missed by everyone that knew him.
Survivors include his father, Theodore “Todd” Thomas Jr.; his mother, Bonnie G. Thomasson (Dennis); loving uncle, Toby Thomas; stepmother, Kimberly Ann Thomas; children, Jayden Thomas, Jordyn Thomas, Jocelynn Thomasson; two brothers, Brandon M. Thomas, Collin D. Thomas; five sisters, MaKaylla Thomas, Alexandra Gartman, Avana Thomasson, Ansley Thomasson and Aniyah Thomasson.
Friends may call the residence of Dennis and Bonnie Thomasson.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
