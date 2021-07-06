Jeremy “Wormy” Howard Thomas -- Cope

COPE -- Jeremy “Wormy” Howard Thomas, 27, of Cope, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 2610 Ninety-Six Road, Neeses. Pastor Obed Ortiz will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon Thomas, Zack Thomas, Austin Williams, Collin Thomas, Bradley Tice and Devain Oliver.

Honorary pallbearers are Dave Wise and Johnathan Hoover.

Jeremy was born on July 25, 1993, in Orangeburg. He was the middle son of Theodore “Todd” Thomas Jr. and Bonnie G. Thomasson. Jeremy enjoyed fishing, riding on the backroads and listening to music. He was predeceased by an aunt, Shawn Marie Thomas. He was a wonderful father, son, brother and friend. He will be forever missed by everyone that knew him.