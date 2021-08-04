 Skip to main content
Jeremy Lewis Kinsey -- Windsor
Jeremy Lewis Kinsey -- Windsor

Jeremy Lewis Kinsey

WINDSOR -- Jeremy Lewis Kinsey, 45, of Windsor, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. Pastor Will Vaughn will be officiating.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Kinsey was born on July 23, 1976, in Orangeburg, the son of Jerry Lewis Kinsey and the late Nancy Stephens. He was employed by Savannah River Site.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Kinsey; children; father, Jerry Lewis Kinsey; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be members of the Windsor Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be Teejay Crosby and Kevin Crosby.

Memorials may be made to the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, 4621 Charleston Highway, Windsor, SC 29856.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

