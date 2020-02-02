{{featured_button_text}}
Jeremiah Jamison Sr.

ROWESVILLE -- The funeral for Mr. Jeremiah Jamison Sr., 87, of 112 Morgan St., will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home, with the Rev. Leonard Huggins officiating.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m.

Mr. Jamison died Jan. 26, 2020, at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Maricie McDaniel, 1565 Mahan St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

Service information

Feb 2
Visitation
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
