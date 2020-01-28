{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jeremiah Jamison Sr., of 112 Morgan St., died Jan. 26, 2020, at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Marcie McDaniel, 1565 Mahan St., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremiah Jamison, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments