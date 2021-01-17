Jeremiah Hammond -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Jeremiah Hammond, 88, of 9310 Heritage Hwy., died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in the Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the chapel.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.