Jeremiah Dominic Grenier II -- Richland

RICHLAND -- Jeremiah Dominic Grenier II, 19, of Richland, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 3to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Cornerstone Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, prior to the memorial service.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Cornerstone Church. Mark Bradshaw will be officiating.

Dominic was born on July 22, 2001, in Charleston, the son of Jeremiah D. Grenier and Ida Bridges Crosby. He was a 2019 graduate of Edisto High School. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Nick Grenier; and his paternal great-grandparents, Bob and Ramona Cooper.

Survivors include his father, Jeremiah (Janet) Grenier; mother, Ida (Travis) Crosby; siblings, Christian Hutson (Amber Insua), Camron Crosby, Robert “Ziggy” Grenier, Nicholas Grenier; maternal grandparents, Tammy (Donnie) Axson; paternal grandparents, Myra (Bill) Storey; maternal grandparents, Kathy (Tony) Crosby; maternal great-grandparents, Margaret (Henry) Crosby; special friend, Courtney Stack; special cousin, Aiden Bridges; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to M.A.D.D., 421 Mission Court, Irmo, SC 29063.

