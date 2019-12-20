{{featured_button_text}}

REEVESVILLE -- Funeral services for Jeremiah Dacus, 53, of Reevesville, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Stevens Funeral Hoem Chapel, St. George, with Bishop Roger Elmore officiating.

Friends may call at Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from noon until the hour of service on Saturday.

