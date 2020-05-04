Jeremiah Backmon -- Elloree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELLOREE -- Graveside services for Jeremiah Backmon, 39, of 745 Community Club Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery, 2879 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Roberta Brown, pastor, officiating and the Rev. Willie Brown, eulogist.

Visitation/viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. The family requests that friends adhere to COVID-19 guidelines at the viewing and at the graveside service.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

Mr. Backmon passed April 28, 2020, from injuries due to an automobile accident.

