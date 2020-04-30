Jeremiah A. Backmon -- Elloree
ELLOREE -- Jeremiah A. Backmon, 39, of 745 Community Club Road, Elloree, passed Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from injuries due to an automobile accident.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family requests that friends adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

