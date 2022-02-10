Jerem Tyrone Odoms -- Cameron

CAMERON -- A graveside service for Jeremy Tyrone Odoms, 31, of 44 Chimney Swift Circle, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Brown Chapel AME Church cemetery, Elloree, with interment to follow. The Rev. Dr. Harold O. Wilson, pastor, is officiating.

He passed away Feb. 3.

Public viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Face mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence following COVID-19 guidelines. Friends may also call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.