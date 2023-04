ST. MATTHEWS -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jennifer "Jenny" Green, 62, formerly of St. Matthews.

Funeral arrangements will be held on 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Word of Faith, 163 Gressette Blvd., St. Matthews. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. for viewing.

Burial will follow the services at First Baptist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services