 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jennifer Carrigg -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Jennifer Carrigg -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Miss Jennifer Carrigg, 69, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. She was born on Oct. 12, 1951. Jennifer was the daughter of A.F. “Buck” Carrigg and the late Ophelia Craven Carrigg.

Survivors include her father, A.F. “Buck” Carrigg; stepmother, Doris B. Carrigg; brother, William F. Carrigg; sister, Laura C. Morrison (Aaron); stepbrothers, Steve Ballard, Rodney Ballard (Kim); stepsister, Rhonda Ballard; a number of nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Pinkie B. Fairey and Dot Harkey.

She was predeceased by her mother, Ophelia C. Carrigg; brothers, Michael D. Carrigg, Capt. James Ronald Carrigg; and a sister, Sherri L. Carrigg.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for Jennifer will be held for family only at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News