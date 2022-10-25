Jennie Lee Browning Valentine -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Jennie Lee Browning Valentine, 82, of Cameron passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Racetrack Road, Elloree. Pastor Cindy Croft Williams will be officiating.

Mrs Valentine was born on Oct. 3, 1940, in Elloree to the late Laban Browning and the late Catherine Ulmer Browning. She was employed by the Regional Medical Center as a ward secretary for over 25 years. She was a member of Journey Community Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Valentine was preceded in death by her parents, a special friend, Clarence Lavern Smoak and a daughter-in-law, Amanda Valentine.

Survivors include her children, Richard Gary Valentine Jr. (Michelle), Marvin L. Valentine (Joanne), Karen Shieder (Warren), Cindy Strock, Tammy Weeks (Timmy); grandchildren, Blakeley Valentine (Dawn), Jason Valentine (Laura), Fletcher Valentine (Katie), LeAnna Biery (Adam), Jared Shieder (Savannah), Meagan Strock (Scott); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Glennie Langston; and her special fur baby, “Tippy.”

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice and their staff for their care and support.

Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice at 1324 Grove Park Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

