Jennie Bell Googe -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jennie Bell Googe, 76, of 1133 Fairfield St., died Feb. 24, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

