Jennie Bell Googe -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Jennie Bell Googe, 76, of 1133 Fairfield St., will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bowman Temple Church of God,with Elder Leon Ross Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb.29, 2020.
Mrs. Googe died Feb. 24, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.
Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Jennie Googe, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
1:00PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Guaranteed delivery before Jennie's Visitation begins.
Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Guaranteed delivery before Jennie's Funeral Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.