Jennie Bell Googe -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Jennie Bell Googe, 76, of 1133 Fairfield St., will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bowman Temple Church of God,with Elder Leon Ross Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb.29, 2020.

Mrs. Googe died Feb. 24, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Jennie Googe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Glover's Funeral Home

2562 Charleston Highway

Orangeburg, SC 29115 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jennie's Visitation begins. Glover's Funeral Home

2562 Charleston Highway

Orangeburg, SC 29115 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Jennie's Funeral Service begins.