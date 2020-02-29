Jennie Bell Googe -- Orangeburg
Jennie Bell Googe -- Orangeburg

Jennie Bell Googe

ORANGEBURG -- The funeral for Mrs. Jennie Bell Googe, 76, of 1133 Fairfield St., will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bowman Temple Church of God,with Elder Leon Ross Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb.29, 2020.

Mrs. Googe died Feb. 24, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Mar 1
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
2:30PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
