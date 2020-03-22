Jenett T. Johnson -- Bamberg
date 2020-03-22

BAMBERG -- Jenett T. Johnson, 67, of 185 Henry St., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Friends may call at the residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Jenett Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

