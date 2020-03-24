Jenett Johnson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Jenett T. Johnson, 67, of 185 Henry St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.
She died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence.
The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services. Friends may call at the residence. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions.
