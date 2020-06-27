Jell Jamison -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jell Jamison, 83, of Orangeburg, transitioned to heaven on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the Regional Medical Center, in Orangeburg. Public viewing for Mr. Jamison will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, and family will hold a private ceremony for him at 1 p.m. in Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.

Mr. Jamison leaves to cherish his sweet memories, wife, Wilhemina Middleton Jamison; two sons, Allen Jamison of Newark, New Jersey, and David (Amanda) Jamison of Highpoint, North Carolina; four daughters, Betty Jamison, Catherine (Raymond) Covington, Linda Jamison and Patricia Jenkins, all of New Jersey; siblings, Robert (Evelyn) King Jr. of Eutawville and Elizabeth Johnson of Newark, New Jersey; 36 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Grace Funeral Services LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539). Website:gracefuneralservicesllc.com. Email:gracefuneralservice@gmail.com

