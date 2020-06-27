Jell Jamison -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jell Jamison, 83, of Orangeburg, transitioned to heaven on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in the Regional Medical Center, in Orangeburg. Public viewing for Mr. Jamison will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, and family will hold a private ceremony for him at 1 p.m. in Grace Chapel in Holly Hill.
Mr. Jamison leaves to cherish his sweet memories, wife, Wilhemina Middleton Jamison; two sons, Allen Jamison of Newark, New Jersey, and David (Amanda) Jamison of Highpoint, North Carolina; four daughters, Betty Jamison, Catherine (Raymond) Covington, Linda Jamison and Patricia Jenkins, all of New Jersey; siblings, Robert (Evelyn) King Jr. of Eutawville and Elizabeth Johnson of Newark, New Jersey; 36 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Grace Funeral Services LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539). Website:gracefuneralservicesllc.com. Email:gracefuneralservice@gmail.com
May The Work “WE” Do Speak For Us!IL:GRACEFUNERALSERVICE@GMAIL.COM
WWW.GRACEFUNERALSERVICESLLC.C
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
1:00PM
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.