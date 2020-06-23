Jell Jamison -- Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE -- Jell Jamison, 83, of Eutawville, entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date by:
Grace Funeral Services, Holly Hill, SC.
“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”
To send flowers to the family of Jell Jamison, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 27
Visitation
Saturday, June 27, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.