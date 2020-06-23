Jell Jamison -- Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE -- Jell Jamison, 83, of Eutawville, entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date by:

Grace Funeral Services, Holly Hill, SC.

www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com

“May The Work WE Do Speak For Us”

Service information

Jun 27
Visitation
Saturday, June 27, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
Jun 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
1:00PM
Grace Funeral Services LLC - Holly Hill
8827 Old State Rd
Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059
