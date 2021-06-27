Jeffrey Wayne Champy -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Jeffrey Wayne Champy, 57, a resident of Cedar Retirement Center in West Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Mr. Champy was born on July 9, 1963, at Orangeburg Regional Hospital in Orangeburg, the son of Robert Perry Champy and the late Fannie Merita Champy Fort. His paternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Champy Sr. of Cameron, and his maternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Decatur Wiles of Bowman. He is also survived by a half-brother, Billy Fort Jr. of Orangeburg; and a half-sister, Ellen Becia of North Carolina.
Jeffrey's final wishes were to be cremated, and his urn will be placed in the family plot in Cameron Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.