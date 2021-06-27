Jeffrey Wayne Champy -- West Columbia

Mr. Champy was born on July 9, 1963, at Orangeburg Regional Hospital in Orangeburg, the son of Robert Perry Champy and the late Fannie Merita Champy Fort. His paternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Champy Sr. of Cameron, and his maternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Decatur Wiles of Bowman. He is also survived by a half-brother, Billy Fort Jr. of Orangeburg; and a half-sister, Ellen Becia of North Carolina.