Jeffrey Smith -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Jeffrey Smith, 46, of 336 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 336 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

