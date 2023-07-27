ORANGEBURG -- Jeffery "Scott" Merritt of Orangeburg passed away July 19, 2023. Scott was the father of Taylor Merritt and Reagan Merritt, and the son of Linda Poston Merritt and the late Ashley "Lee" Henry Merritt.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers were Todd Layton, Troy Plummer, John Henry Reynolds, Jay Robertson, Kevin Rosier, John Strickland and Paul Strickland.

Scott was born in Fort Benning, Ga., on September 16, 1969, the son of Ashley "Lee" Henry Merritt and Linda Poston Merritt. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Scott then began his career in 1987 in telecommunications.

Scott began his career in telecommunications at OB Communications, where he was proud of the skills he learned. He then married Melinda Robertson Jackson in 1994 and was the proud father of two daughters, Taylor Alexis Merritt (23) and Reagan Lynne Merritt (20). With his dedication and love of a good project, he could fix anything.

Scott lived large in life. He enjoyed his family and friends and never had a negative word to say. He could light up a room with his humor and ability to make everyone feel special. Scott enjoyed fishing, golfing, NASCAR races, Gamecock football and grilling. He was generous, selfless, giving, kind and funny.

He leaves behind his significant other, Jeanna Jameson Reynolds; daughters, Taylor Alexis Merritt and Reagan Lynne Merritt; mother, Linda Poston Merritt; and the deceased Ashley Henry Merritt; and a multitude of family and friends.

Due to his daughters' love for animals, memorials may be made to Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg.

