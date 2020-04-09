Jeffrey Bernard Corley
AIKEN – Jeffrey Bernard Corley, 19, passed away April 7, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the funeral home until further notice.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

