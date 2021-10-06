 Skip to main content
Jeffery 'Frey' Sumter Jr. -- Charlotte
CHARLOTTE -- Funeral services for Mr. Jeffery "Frey" Sumter Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. John Wolfe is officiating.

Mr. Sumter departed this life on Oct. 1.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests at the residence, 757 Winding Brook Drive, Cameron, SC 29030. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his parents, Jeffery and Judy Sumter; grandmother, Elnora Sumter; sister, Shontay Sumter, and godmother, Annie Sumter, at 803-823-2058, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

