Jefferson Walker -- Cameron
Jefferson Walker -- Cameron

CAMERON – Mr. Jefferson Walker, 63, of 1784 Shulmer Road, Cameron, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.

A public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family asks that you refrain from any visitations to the home at this time. Condolences may be made by phone and to Fulmer's Funeral Home.

