 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeff Walker -- Bamberg
0 comments

Jeff Walker -- Bamberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Walker

Jeff Walker

BAMBERG -- Jeff Walker, 72, of 243 Crouch Circle, died Aug. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens, Bamberg. The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News