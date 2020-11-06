 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeff Jacques -- Detroit
0 comments

Jeff Jacques -- Detroit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT -- Graveside services for Jeff Jacques, 69, of Detroit, Michigan, and formerly of Holly Hill, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Greater Unity AME Church Cemetery, Coach Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News