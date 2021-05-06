 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeff Carn -- Dorchester
0 comments

Jeff Carn -- Dorchester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DORCHESTER -- Jeff Carn of Dorchester passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News