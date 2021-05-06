Jeff Carn -- Dorchester

DORCHESTER -- Jeff Carn of Dorchester passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Lovely Hill Baptist Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Burial will be held in Dorchester Cemetery.