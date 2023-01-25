Jearline Walker Huffman -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mrs. Jearline Walker Huffman, 77, of 102 Arabia Road, North, will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North. Interment will follow in St. Mark West Cemetery in North.

Mrs. Huffman will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, at her residence.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.