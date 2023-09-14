NORTH — Mrs. Jearlene Casteal, 87, of North, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in North. Interment will follow in Church of God by Faith Cemetery. Mrs. Casteal will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.
Public viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Church of God by Faith in North.
Friends may visit at the residence and also contact W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.