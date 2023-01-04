Jeannine Fogle Shuler -- Sumter

SUMTER — Sadie Jeannine Fogle Shuler, 89, widow of Hoyt Black Shuler, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.

Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Robert Fogle and Sadie Modelle Garrick Fogle. Mrs. Shuler was a member of Grace Baptist Church and she retired from Hoyt’s Heating & Air. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom she was so proud of.

She enjoyed family time at Edisto Beach and in her earlier days, enjoyed going fishing. She had a love for nature and watching the hummingbirds feed. She had a huge love for gardening, which was reflective in her making of flower arrangements from her garden flowers.

Surviving are three daughters, Diane Shuler Seebeck of Mount Pleasant, Sandra Shuler Lempesis of Isle of Palms, Donna Shuler Stevens (Russ) of Pauline; one son, Hoyt Barry Shuler (Patsie) of Sumter; two brothers, Marion Oswald Fogle (Elsie) and Eugene Robert Fogle Jr., both of Orangeburg; one sister, Janie Fogle Drawdy (David) of Orangeburg; five grandchildren, Peter Lempesis (Nancy), George Stevens (Sarah), Heather Stevens, Megan Reece (Hunter), Phillip Shuler (Madison); two great-grandchildren, Grace Lempesis and Will Lempesis.

She was preceded in death by one son, Eugene Hoyt Shuler; and two sisters, Deara Fogle and Patricia Fogle Kemmerlin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Grace Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be made at www.sumterfunerals.com.

Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad St., Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements, (803-775-9386).