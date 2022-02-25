Jeannette M. Mosley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jeannette M. Mosley, 90, of 1035 Arquette Court, passed Feb. 18, 2022, at the residence,

The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at United Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Bayne Street, with District Elder John Mosley, pastor, and Elder Melvin Baily presiding.

Entombment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mosley will lie in repose one hour prior to the services at the church.

Public visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

The family will be accepting visitors at the residence from 5 to 6 p.m. daily following COVID-19 guidelines, mask required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

