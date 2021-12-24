Jeanette W. Nettles -- North

NORTH -- Jeanette W. Nettles, 97, of North, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 Trinity Church Road, North, with the Rev. Donald Studabaker officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 prior to the service in the church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Nettles was born in Neeses, a daughter of the late Asbury F. Wolfe and the late Julia A. M. Wolfe. She attended Neeses schools and retired from Swansea Manufacturing.
Survivors include a son, Julian (Rosie) Hartley; grandchildren, Julian Jr., Ronald (Rebecca) Galloway, Eric (Brittany) Galloway, Jessica Massey and Angela B. Nettles; great-grandchildren, Henry, Jacob, Kristy, Daisy, Bryndel; a brother, William Wolfe; sisters, Ida W. Hammond and Betty W. Cook; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Nettles was predeceased by her husbands, C. J. Hartley and Woodrow Nettles; sons, Billy, Gary and Ronald Nettles; brothers, Archie, Asbury, Harry, Rigba Wolfe and a sister, Mildred W. Branham.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 99, North, SC 29112
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.
