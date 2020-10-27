Jeanette Rivers Knotts-Johnson -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Jeanette R. Knotts-Johnson, 68, of 250 E. Fifth St., died Oct. 25, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Knotts Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

803-422-3762