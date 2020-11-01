Jeanette Rivers Knotts-Johnson -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Jeanette Rivers Knotts-Johnson, 68, of 250 East Fifth St., Swansea, departed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center after suffering from a brief illness.
Jeanette Johnson was born on Oct. 17, 1952, to the late Mr. Woodrow (Hazel ) Rivers in North. Jeanette Johnson was a faithful member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in North. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Hercules Johnson of the home; four children and six grandchildren.
Wake services will be on Oct. 31, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Knotts Funeral Home Chapel in Swansea. Gravesite services will be held at the St. Mark United Methodist West Cemetery in North on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020, at 12 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home of Swansea.
