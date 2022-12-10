Jeanette Moulds Middour -- Neeses

NEESES — Mrs. Jeanette Moulds Middour, 83, of Neeses passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Mike Mullemnex will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Jeanette was born on July 27, 1939, in Williamsburg County. She was the daughter of the late Luther Moulds and the late Eliza Joy Moulds. She was a faithful member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. She was very active in church and children’s ministry throughout her life. Mrs. Jeanette also volunteered her time leading Bible study at Pecan Grove for many years. She was also a member of the Gideons Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Matthew Middour, nine sisters, and one brother. Mrs. Jeanette was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will forever be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Karl Middour; children, Jeanie (Robert) Spencer, Karl (Elaine) Middour, Susan (Lewis) Cooper, Joe (Gretchen) Middour; 17 grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons International Orangeburg Camp, PO Box 118 Orangeburg SC 29115.

