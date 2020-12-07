Jeanette Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Jeanette Jones, 61, of 274 Golson Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia.

Ms. Jones passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Tiffany Jones, 274 Golson Drive, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonfuneralhome.com