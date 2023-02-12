ORANGEBURG — Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette Funchess, 85, of 2741 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Dr. Norman Brown is officiating.

Mrs. Funchess passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Family and friends may visit the residence, 2741 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com