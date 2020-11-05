 Skip to main content
Jeanette DeLee -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Jeanette DeLee, 39, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Willie Moore Cemetery in Harleyville, with the Rev. Keith Void officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

