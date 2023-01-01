 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeanette Clark -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Jeanette Clark, 84, of 358 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family is accepting limited visitors at the residence, 358 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

