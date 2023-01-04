Jeanette Clark -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Funeral services for Jeanette Clark, 84, of 358 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Ms. Clark passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The family is accepting limited visitors at the residence, 358 Jamison Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. daily. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

