Jeanette Brown -- Cope

COPE -- Jeanette Brown, 63, of 4064 Cope Road, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in tRMC, Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Faith, Hope and Rest Cemetery, 685 Oakland Road, Cope.

The Bamberg Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.