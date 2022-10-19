Jeanene Dannelly Cain -- Cope

COPE -- With heavy hearts, we announce that Jeanene Dannelly Cain, 92, of Cope, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope, with visitation preceding from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be held immediately following the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

The pallbearers are Al Dannelly, Robert Dannelly, Tony Danelly, Mike Dykes, Burt Sanford and Evan Williams.

Jeanene was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Cope, to the late David and Mattie (Sanford) Dannelly. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clyde Cain; her parents; and brothers, Alva Wells Dannelly (Ruby), Whildon Dannelly and James Roger Dannelly (Mary).

She is survived by her two daughters, Renee McAbee of Greer and Carol Simmons (Monte) of Etowah, Tennessee; grandchildren, Amanda Limberg (Kevin), Megan Larger (Brian), Lauren Li (Victoria) and Carson McAbee; and cherished great-grandchildren, Haylee, Kaylee, Zoey, Ariel, Isabella, Magnolia and Ronin.

Jeanene was a faithful member of Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church for many years, living out her faith and eager to help anyone in need. She dearly loved her family and excelled as a seamstress and cook. We will forever cherish the memories of our time spent gathered around Jeanene in the kitchen as we learned how to feed not just our bodies, but our souls. Her guidance and love will forever live on in the recipes she shared and the traditions she passed to us as only a mother and grandmother can.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church, 1066 Bonnett Road, Cope, SC 29038.

