Jean 'Mimi' Crosby Gasque -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Jean "Mimi" Crosby Gasque, 88, of Still Hopes Retirement Community, West Columbia, passed away Jan. 20, 2022. She was surrounded by her family, who loved and cherished her dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at First Baptist Church of Elloree, with the Rev. Todd Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Santee First Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. before the service in the church fellowship hall. Please follow the appropriate COVID guidelines to safeguard your health.

Jean was born in Cedartown, Ga., and grew up in Florence, S.C., a daughter of the late James Frederick Crosby Sr. and the late Bernice Brittle. She was the baby sister to her much beloved brother, Jack, and sister, Kathryn. They remained close their entire lives and enjoyed time together throughout. Jean fell in love and married Hugh Chumbley McLaurin while at the University of South Carolina. She sadly became a young widow while a mother of three at age 28 at his death while Hugh was serving in the Air Force in Spain. She was blessed several years later to meet another wonderful man, Edward Everett Gasque. She treasured how he loved her while he also was a great father to her three young children, Hugh, Kathryn and Jeanie. What a joy it was as Susan and Laura were added to the family. They built such a happy home in Elloree that was always full of friends, family and lots of children.

Jean was a faithful servant who dedicated her life to Christ and her family. The Lord truly was her Shepherd, and she so lovingly shared what He meant in her life. No one was a stranger to Jean, and everyone was welcome to a seat at her table. She loved nothing more than to bake, cook and feed others. Her friends, Everett's business associates, and family looked forward to a delicious home made lunch she enjoyed cooking every day! Her ministry was simply an extension of her everyday life, but her endless meals and preparations for others exemplified the Father's love and desire to take care of His children.

Furthermore, her five children, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Mimi will always be remembered by her family for the absolute delight she took in them and the time she always had for each one. She loved her many friends through the stages of her life, and they were like family to her. She showed us all that to truly love well and to share yourself is the gift she most cared about.

Survivors include her son, Hugh Chumbley McLaurin III (Pat) of Elloree; four daughters, Kathryn McLaurin Weeks (Clay) of Sumter, Jeanie McLaurin Fox (Wylie) of Charlotte, N.C., Susan Gasque Batson (Glenn) of Greenville and Laura Gasque Spiers (Bill) of Cameron and Clemson; grandchildren, Rachel Miller (Eddie), Renee Fowler (Ryan), Hugh McLaurin IV (Laura Anne), John McLaurin (Meg), Clayton Weeks (Anna Margaret), Rhett Weeks (Kathryn), Laurin Evans (Brett), Dr. Wade Everett Fox, Kathryn Mayfield (Dr. William), Laura Batson, Glenn Batson (Kit), Emma Simmons (Mason), Kathryn Ann Batson, and Ashley, Will and Mary Crosby Spiers; her great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews she dearly loved.

The family would like to give a heart-felt thank you to the Solutions' caregivers who lovingly ministered to Jean during this time.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Elloree, P.O Box 387, Elloree, SC 29047; the Elloree Heritage Museum, P.O Box 54, Elloree, SC 29047; or to a memorial of your choice.

