Jean Frances Franck Lucas -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Jean Frances Franck Lucas, 93, of Swansea, widow of James Floyd Lucas, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from injuries incurred from an automobile accident earlier that morning.

Graveside service for Jean will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea, with the Rev. Jad Taylor officiating.

Jean, born July 24, 1929, a daughter of the late Oregon Royster "Roy" Franck and the late Annie Frances Rucker Franck, along with her twin sister, Betty Harriett Franck. Jean graduated from St. Matthews High School and worked at the S.C. Highway Department, Columbia, for 40 years. She loved her work and enjoyed working with all of the people in her section. For many years, she wrote weekly articles about events and people of the Sandy Run community for The Lexington Dispatch and The Calhoun Times newspapers.

Jean was a talented musician. She sang in church choirs and played the piano at Oak Grove United Methodist Church for over 40 years. After her husband died, she returned her membership to Beulah United Methodist Church, Sandy Run, where the sharing of her musical talents all began.

Survivors include nieces, Carol Christina Stevens Kirby of Blythewood; Linda Lucas Terry and her husband, Jimmie Terry Jr., of St. Matthews; nephew, Herman Christopher Stevens Jr. and his wife, Hazel Christine Meetze Stevens, of Blythewood; great-niece, Stephanie Leanne Stevens Crossland and her husband, Archie Leon Crossland, of Tennessee; great-nephew, Charles Jedidiah "Jed" Stevens and his wife, Christy Michelle Smith Stevens, of Blythewood; and great-great-nieces, Olivia Stevens and Anna Crossland.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Susian Dianne Lucas; sisters, Inez Elizabeth Franck, Caroline Franck Stevens, Mildred Franck Oseng, Betty Harriett Franck, and Gloria Royster Franck.

Memorials may be made to Beulah United Methodist Church, 1577 Old State Road, Gaston, SC 29053, or Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 136 Hidden View Lane, Swansea, SC 29160.