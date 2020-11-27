 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jean Fair Harrison -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Jean Fair Harrison -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Jean Fair Harrison, 93, of Orangeburg, moved from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Jean was the faithful wife of Thomas S. Harrison Jr. for 72 years.

Arrangements will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News